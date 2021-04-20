Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 162,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,348,163 shares.The stock last traded at $9.03 and had previously closed at $9.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.13.
In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $308,431.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,531 shares of company stock valued at $993,431 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.
Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
