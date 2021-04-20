Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 162,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,348,163 shares.The stock last traded at $9.03 and had previously closed at $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $308,431.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,531 shares of company stock valued at $993,431 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

