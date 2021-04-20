Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,037 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 56.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,478 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

XOM stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.55. 128,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,057,668. The company has a market capitalization of $235.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

