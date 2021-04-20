Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fabrinet worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.99. 830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.