Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Trimmed by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,863 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,011 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $43,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 227,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,958,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,528,668 shares of company stock worth $428,312,941 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $302.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.52. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The firm has a market cap of $860.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.