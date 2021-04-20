Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total value of $15,408,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,528,668 shares of company stock worth $428,312,941. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $302.24 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.59 and its 200 day moving average is $274.52. The company has a market cap of $860.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

