Faceter (FACE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,154.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Faceter has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $648,595.17 and approximately $2,154.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00068671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00093788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.00645784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

