FairCoin (FAIR) Market Cap Hits $3.78 Million

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. FairCoin has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $9,989.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005894 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00117999 BTC.

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

