Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Up 7%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 68,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 145,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.34 million and a PE ratio of -25.56.

About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

