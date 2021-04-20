Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.00

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.65 ($0.09). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.65 ($0.09), with a volume of 113,927 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £65.29 million and a P/E ratio of -66.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

