Falconswap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $390,909.00 (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. Falconswap has a market cap of $17.56 million and $390,909.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Falconswap has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00068319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00021256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00094232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.58 or 0.00644724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.22 or 0.06520127 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

