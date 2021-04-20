FansTime (FTI) Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $935,616.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FansTime has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00066015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00087393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.70 or 0.00628147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00040261 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FTI is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

