FansTime (FTI) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00094175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.14 or 0.00647707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00050155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00035796 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars.

