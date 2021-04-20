Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.01

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.44. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 3,659,794 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNMA. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.56 and a beta of 2.38.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

