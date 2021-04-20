Fei Protocol Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001399 BTC on major exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $50.25 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00061959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.00274961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004512 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.19 or 0.00976738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.00653555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,375.48 or 0.99719387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

