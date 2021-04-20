Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Hits New 12-Month High at $407.67

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 407.67 ($5.33) and last traded at GBX 406.40 ($5.31), with a volume of 534673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 391 ($5.11).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 232 ($3.03).

The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 363.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

