FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Up 5.3%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 18,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,477,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Get FibroGen alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.