Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Stock Position Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,083. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $81.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51.

