Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,308 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $32,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $152.22 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.95 and its 200 day moving average is $140.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -845.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

