Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,899 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 6.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.95% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $17,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,333,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,720,000 after buying an additional 726,760 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,129,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,302,000 after purchasing an additional 50,222 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 56,933 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 366,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,541. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

