Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp also reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

