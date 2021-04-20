Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 145.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,888,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

