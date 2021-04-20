Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 145.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

