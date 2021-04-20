Filecoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.36 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $154.03 or 0.00275853 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $10.39 billion and approximately $2.36 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00060381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00024598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,533.01 or 0.99451746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.22 or 0.00890457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.03 or 0.00628646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.13 or 0.00182892 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 67,437,866 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

