Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,372.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,151.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,190.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

