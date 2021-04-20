Financial Analysis: B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) and Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) and B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sandvik AB (publ) and B&M European Value Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandvik AB (publ) 6.75% 19.81% 10.54% B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of Sandvik AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandvik AB (publ) and B&M European Value Retail’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandvik AB (publ) $10.92 billion 3.09 $903.43 million $1.18 22.79 B&M European Value Retail $4.85 billion 1.64 $114.46 million $1.03 30.86

Sandvik AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than B&M European Value Retail. Sandvik AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B&M European Value Retail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sandvik AB (publ) has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and B&M European Value Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandvik AB (publ) 2 3 11 0 2.56 B&M European Value Retail 0 7 3 0 2.30

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats B&M European Value Retail on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations. The Sandvik Machining Solutions segment manufactures and sells tools and tooling systems for industrial metal cutting. The Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology segment supplies equipment and tools, service, and technical solutions for the mining and construction industries. The Sandvik Materials Technology segment produces stainless steels and special alloys such as tube, pipe, wire, strip, and metal powder. The Other Operations segment distributes drilling solutions focusing on drill bits and downhole products for construction and completion. The company was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

