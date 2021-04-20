Financial Consulate Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $30.04.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.