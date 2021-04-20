Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 22,114 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,114 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 3.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.24% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $56.79. 2,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $58.99.

