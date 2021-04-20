Financial Consulate Inc. Has $13.16 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 5.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,157 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,962,000 after purchasing an additional 770,021 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 94,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,453. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.