Financial Consulate Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for 1.0% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $46.68. 187,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.