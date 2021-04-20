Financial Consulate Inc. Makes New $4.82 Million Investment in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 651,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,000. 180 Degree Capital comprises 2.0% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 6.28% of 180 Degree Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 448,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,317,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 34,308 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TURN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. 17,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,060. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

In related news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III bought 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 89,316 shares in the company, valued at $656,472.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 3,720 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $27,490.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 378,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,439.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 39,340 shares of company stock valued at $289,242 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

