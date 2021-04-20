Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 1,514 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.88. 9,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,379. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.49.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

