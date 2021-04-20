Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 1,728 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.4% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.64. 1,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,118. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.