Financial Survey: Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) versus Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Predictive Oncology and Advanced Biomedical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Predictive Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.50%. Given Predictive Oncology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Predictive Oncology is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.41 million 33.01 -$19.39 million N/A N/A Advanced Biomedical Technologies $10,000.00 709.27 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Predictive Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -2,139.86% -141.81% -64.39% Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -275.64%

Summary

Predictive Oncology beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system that disposes suction fluid providing uninterrupted performance for physicians while virtually eliminating healthcare workers' exposure to infectious fluids collected during surgical and other patient procedures, as well as proprietary cleaning fluid and filters to users of its systems. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) and AI-driven predictive models of tumor drug response to improve clinical outcomes to assist pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries; and soluble and stable formulations for proteins, including vaccines, antibodies, and other protein therapeutics, as well as develops tumor models for precision cancer therapy and drug development. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) applied to diseases databases. The company sells its medical device products directly to hospitals and other medical facilities through employed sales representatives, independent contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

