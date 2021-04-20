Financial Survey: Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) & Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) and Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and Triterras’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Bridge Acquisition II N/A N/A $2.08 million N/A N/A Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triterras has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and Triterras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Bridge Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Triterras shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and Triterras, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Bridge Acquisition II 0 0 2 0 3.00 Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.26%. Triterras has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 135.85%. Given Triterras’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Triterras is more favorable than Thunder Bridge Acquisition II.

Summary

Triterras beats Thunder Bridge Acquisition II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc. operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

