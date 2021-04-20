FinNexus (FNX) Tops One Day Volume of $4.24 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a total market cap of $14.43 million and $4.24 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00067761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00091787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00643641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00046729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 29,217,626 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

