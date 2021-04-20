Finning International (TSE:FTT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.98

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.98 and traded as high as C$31.24. Finning International shares last traded at C$30.65, with a volume of 417,204 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

Get Finning International alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total value of C$25,505.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$281,368.32. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$54,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at C$919,884.70. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $233,911 in the last quarter.

Finning International Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.