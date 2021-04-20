FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.55 million and $9.23 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003628 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 753,722,870 coins and its circulating supply is 231,281,863 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.