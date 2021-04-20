FireEye (FEYE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FireEye to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FEYE opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. FireEye has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.26.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FEYE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.62.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

