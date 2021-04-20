First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.61

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.61 and last traded at C$17.58, with a volume of 159408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.35.

Several brokerages have commented on FCR.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 1,445.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.85.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

