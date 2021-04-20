First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

