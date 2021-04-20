First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Shares Up 4.6%

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. 187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41.

About First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers & Merchants Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through First Farmers & Merchants Bank, it engages in the provision of commercial and mortgage banking services. It also offers community lending services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Columbia, TN.

