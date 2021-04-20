First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.25 Million

Brokerages expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post sales of $160.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.50 million and the highest is $161.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $149.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $617.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.50 million to $628.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $607.65 million, with estimates ranging from $600.30 million to $615.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

FFBC opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $26.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

