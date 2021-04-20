First Foundation (FFWM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

