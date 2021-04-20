First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INBK opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 9.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

