First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.65 Million

Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to post sales of $157.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.70 million and the highest is $158.60 million. First Interstate BancSystem reported sales of $166.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $629.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $623.70 million to $635.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $634.50 million, with estimates ranging from $626.40 million to $642.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $162.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 1,949 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $96,533.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,384.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653 over the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

