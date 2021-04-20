First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$34.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price upped by analysts at Eight Capital from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.12.

Shares of TSE FM traded down C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.32. The company had a trading volume of 829,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,150. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.80 billion and a PE ratio of -83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$31.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.58.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.7699998 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

