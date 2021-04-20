First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s current price.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,227. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 506.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

