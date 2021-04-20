First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.09

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.09 and traded as high as $54.68. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 4,355 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 106,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 57,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

