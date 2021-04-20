First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,998 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,097,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,189.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,152 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 237,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,681. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.