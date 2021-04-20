FirstService (FSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FirstService to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $162.77 on Tuesday. FirstService has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $165.16. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 98.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.